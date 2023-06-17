Children’s evacuation from Ukraine absolutely legal, Russia was saving them, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. Russian authorities absolutely legally relocated children from the conflict area in Ukraine and have never opposed their reunification with families, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at talks with African leaders, which are aimed at looking for solutions to the Ukraine crisis.

"As far as children are concerned, children are a sacred subject. We took them out of the conflict area, saving their lives and health. That is what was happening. Nobody was going to separate anyone, any children, from their families. The entire orphanages were evacuated absolutely legally, as the heads of those orphanages were their lawful guardians," he said.

Putin stressed that Russian authorities "have never been against the fact that children will be reunited with their families in case, of course, their relatives show up".