Russia, US maintain ‘irregular’ contact, says Kremlin aide

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia and the United States are staying in communication at the level of relevant representatives, but such contact is very rare, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told journalists on Friday.

"Some contact is still maintained. But let me be frank, it is irregular, but is maintained indeed <…> at the level of corresponding missions," he said, refraining from giving any further details. "It can be said that it is at the diplomatic level," he added.

When asked if Russian-US communication could be intensified after the election in the United States, the Kremlin aide noted that the chances of that happening were remote. "I don’t know, the election is not very soon. Our elections are ahead," he added.