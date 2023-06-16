Situation in Vremevsky area stabilized overnight — DPR head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The situation in the Vremevsky area has stabilized compared with the previous day, Interim head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The situation [in the area of the Vremevsky bulge] has stabilized compared with the previous day," he said. "There were several attempts by the enemy to attack in the area of the settlement of Makarovka. Our units were able to work quite effectively, and the operational-tactical formation Cascade burned more than one unit of the enemy's equipment. The enemy had no success."