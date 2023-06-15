Russia calls elections in four new regions for September 10

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Russian Central Elections Commission on Thursday called elections of legislative assemblies and municipal representative bodies in four new Russian regions for September 10.

The decision was passed in a unanimous vote and will be sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is a very important and significant meeting today. We are assuming a huge responsibility, and every member of the elections commission understands this. For the first time, our new regions are holding elections together with the whole country. And to give the green light is our right and duty," said Ella Pamfilova, the Chairperson of the Central Elections Commission.

She noted that the elections are very important for the citizens of the new regions, as the elections will give them political stability, form the local government and so on.

"An enormous amount of work has been done to establish the system of elections commissions in the regions. The work was done by the entire Central Elections Commission, but primarily by its chairperson [Ella Pamfilova], together with all the executive authorities. Establishing this system from scratch is a feat. And as of today, the establishment process is almost complete," said Nikolay Bulayev, the deputy Chairman of the Central Elections Commission.

Legislation on elections in new regions

On May 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows the four new Russian regions to set additional electoral regulations. The law establishes the procedure for holding elections under martial law. The most senior official of the region where martial law is in effect can submit a proposal to the Central Elections Commission of the Russian Federation to hold elections or a referendum no earlier than 130 days and no later than 90 days before the voting day. Under the law, the CEC shall consult with the Russian Defense Ministry and the Federal Security Service within five days of receiving the proposal. Based on the consultations, the CEC will decide whether to hold the elections or referendum or reject the proposal. If it transpires after the elections or a referendum have been called, that preparing and holding them in that region could put at risk the lives and health of people, the voting shall be postponed by the decision of the Central Elections Commission of the Russian Federation, which then shall immediately inform the president of Russia of the decision, the law said.

Russia has set the unified elections day for September 10. The regions that for the first time will hold elections as part of the unified day will be the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.