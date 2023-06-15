Declaration on deepening ties to contribute to Russia-Algeria cooperation — Putin

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The signing of a declaration on deepening cooperation will contribute to boosting Russia-Algeria relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said told his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the Kremlin.

"Cooperation between Russia and Algeria is now truly multidimensional and has considerable potential for further development. Following the talks, we will sign a declaration on deepening the strategic partnership between Russia and Algeria, which will mark the beginning of a new, even more advanced stage of our bilateral relations," Putin said.

According to him, regular political dialogue plays an important role. "We are in almost constant contact with you, our colleagues are working," the Russian president pointed out. He added that Algeria is one of the three leading trade partners of Russia on the African continent. Speaking about the Russia-Algeria Business Forum, Putin said that he hoped that the interest of both sides in such events "will only grow."