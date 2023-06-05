Russia welcomes any effort on peaceful settlement in Ukraine — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes efforts directed at a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict by any country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS on Monday.

"We welcome efforts by any country that are directed at a peaceful resolution of this conflict," the senior diplomat said commenting on information on Indonesia’s plan for the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"As far as I know, we do not have any official information on this but we heard of it from media reports," the deputy foreign minister added.

Earlier, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto proposed a plan of the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, including a ceasefire, the creation of a demilitarized zone and the deployment of UN peacekeepers. This initiative was presented on Saturday during his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.