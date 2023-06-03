Duma speaker conveys Putin’s congratulations to Erdogan

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma (lower house of Russia’s parliament), who attended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony, conveyed him Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings and congratulations on his inauguration as Turkish president, the State Duma reported on Saturday.

"The chairman of the State Duma has passed on to Recep Tayyip Erdogan the cordial greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin and his congratulations on taking office as president," says the statement, posted on the State Duma website.