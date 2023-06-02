Russian, Brazilian top diplomats discuss Ukraine crisis settlement — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira discussed ways of resolving the Ukraine conflict as they met on the sidelines of the BRICS member states’ top diplomats meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira met on June 2 in Cape Town [South Africa] on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting," the statement reads.

"The meeting focused on Brazil’s efforts regarding ways to settle the Ukraine situation," the ministry added.

The ministry also stated that the nature of the meeting between the Russian and Brazilian foreign ministers was friendly and constructive as usual. They focused on key topics on the bilateral relations’ development agenda, including in the political, trade and economic spheres.

"The ministers exchanged their opinions regarding the global and regional agenda, which are of mutual interest, including the interaction of Russia and Brazil on multilateral platforms, primarily in the United Nations, the UN Security Council, BRICS and the Group of 20," the statement added.