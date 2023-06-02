Top Russian, UAE diplomats discuss situation in Syria, Yemen, Libya

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The situation in Syria, Yemen, and Libya were among the topics Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a meeting in South Africa, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The sides exchanged views on key aspects of the international and regional agenda. Special attention was focused on the situation in Syria, Yemen, and Libya," the ministry said after their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS ministerial meeting in Cape Town.

The ministers also discussed the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including industry, advanced technologies, transport, energy, tourism, and space exploration. "During the meeting, the ministers reiterated Moscow and Abu Dhabi’s mutual commitment to the further development of traditionally friendly Russian-UAE relations in the spirit of the Declaration on Strategic Partnership agreed in Moscow on June 1, 2018," the ministry noted.

"The ministers also reiterated their commitment to maintaining close coordination between Moscow and Abu Dhabi within various international formats, including the United Nations and its Security Council, where the UAE has been a non-permanent member since January 2022," it added.