Moscow warns foreigners against taking bait in London’s latest mercenary recruitment drive

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged foreign nationals not to succumb to recruiting efforts by UK intelligence services seeking "cannon fodder" for Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat cited reports that a UK job recruitment portal had posted advertisements seeking mercenaries from the Middle East and North Africa to participate in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"There is no doubt that behind this effort, most likely, lie the UK intelligence services, which are ready to pay big money to recruit ‘soldiers of fortune’ for Ukraine at the expense of their own taxpayers <…>. We are urging everyone to draw relevant conclusions and not to succumb to the recruitment efforts of the British, who are frantically looking for ‘cannon fodder’ for the terrorist regime in Kiev," her commentary published on Tuesday said.

According to the spokeswoman, Russia has long known that London is not averse to befouling itself via such questionable means of recruiting mercenaries. "Due to this, we have to reiterate that any armed activity against Russian servicemen will be immediately suppressed and groups of foreign mercenaries and ‘volunteers’ will be eliminated," Zakharova noted.