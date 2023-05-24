Russian diplomat slams NATO-led drills in Kosovo as act of incitement against Serbia

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday condemned large-scale NATO exercises in Kosovo as an act of anti-Serbian incitement and subversion.

"Picking Kosovo, a major hotbed of tensions in the Balkans, as a location for large-scale maneuvers provides yet more proof that this is both an incitement against Serbia and subversion of the fundamental basis for resolving the Kosovo crisis," Zakharova said.

According to Zakharova, "under the cover of false statements about strengthening regional security," the United States and its allies are purposefully undermining stability in this part of Europe, "exacerbating the dividing lines and increasingly putting the local population on edge given the threats emanating from the outside."