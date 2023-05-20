Ukrainian troops training Dnieper crossing to seize Zaporozhye NPP — politician

MELITOPOL, May 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces kept conducting Dnieper crossing training with the aim of seizing the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) between September 2022 and April 2023, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Saturday.

"I have information about two dozen training missions that took place between early September and late April. As far as I know, they were conducted on the upper Dnieper in the city of Zaporozhye, upstream from the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station. This is where they practiced crossing to the left bank," he said, commenting on a Washington Post article saying that "Ukrainian assault units train twice per week for operations to cross the Dnieper both by boat and using a pontoon-bridge."

"The goal of the exercises is to cross the Dnieper, establish a stronghold and seize a major industrial facility, which definitely refers to the Zaporozhye nuclear plant. It is part of their planned counteroffensive," Rogov pointed out.

The politician believes that if the Ukrainian armed forces eventually failed to carry out a full-scale offensive in the Zaporozhye area, they could limit themselves to seizing the Zaporozhye NPP, describing it as a major success.