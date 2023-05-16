Russian units take control of several Ukrainian strongholds near Avdeyevka — DPR head

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian forces have seized several Ukrainian fortifications in the Avdeyevka area, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Acting Head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"Our guys are advancing, including in the Pervomaysky area. Recently, they have strengthened their positions. They have taken control of some of the enemy’s strongholds, including on the other side of Avdeyevka," he said during a broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Pushilin also added that the Avdeyevka coking plant was "within easy reach" of Russian units. At the same time, he pointed out that the plant’s slag heap remained a serious obstacle. "The enemy has entrenched itself there, and the structure of the slag heap allows the enemy to hold its positions. For now, but not for long. However, it is a commanding height, an artificial one. Of course, for the time being it is helping the enemy. But not for long," he added.

The Ukrainian armed forces have turned Avdeyevka into one of their most important strongholds in the Donbass conflict. From this key position, Ukrainian forces have actively shelled Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and vicinity.