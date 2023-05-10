Russian forces destroy Ukraine’s US-made armored personnel carrier in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The crew of a Russian Grad multiple rocket launcher destroyed the Ukrainian armed forces’ US-made M113 armored personnel carrier in the Zaporozhye area, spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"The crew of a Grad multiple rocket launcher destroyed a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier near the Primorskoye settlement," he said.

According to Gordeyev, a tank crew wiped out an enemy stronghold near the Novosyolka settlement.

"A temporary enemy base was destroyed by artillery and multiple rocket launcher fire near Malinovka and a group of militants detected through aerial surveillance was eliminated near Zelyonoye Pole," the spokesman added.