Russian envoy to Poland summoned to Foreign Ministry over ex-ombudsman’s remarks

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Poland’s Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev to talk about the remarks made by former Children's Rights Commissioner for the President of the Russian Federation Pavel Astakhov about the Polish envoy to Moscow.

"On 5 May, Ambassador Sergey Andreev was summoned to the MFA. The representative of the Russian Federation was handed a note of protest regarding the statement by the Russian Federation’s former commissioner for children’s rights Pavel Astakhov calling for the murder of the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Moscow. The Polish side protested firmly against this situation and urged that criminal proceedings be instituted immediately and the perpetrator be punished without delay," Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lukasz Jasina wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

On April 30, Astakhov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel that the intrusion of Polish authorities upon the premises of the Russian Embassy’s school was a gross violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention. He also said that he "wouldn’t be surprised" if Polish Ambassador to Russia Krzysztof Krajewski "was found floating in the Moskva River.".