Russian mission to UNESCO urges organization to condemn attack on Kremlin

PARIS, May 4. /TASS/. Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) urged the organization’s head to condemn the recent drone attack on the Moscow Kremlin, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"We demand that Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay condemns the illegal acts against the World Heritage Site. This is very important in order to force Kiev to fulfill its international obligations, and also to ensure that actions against Russian cultural monuments not go unpunished," the mission said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

The mission also said that the attack constituted "a flagrant violation by Ukraine of its international obligations, including those under the 1972 Convention concerning the Protection of World Cultural and Natural Heritage."

"Receiving significant funds from UNESCO, Kiev regularly and groundlessly accuses Russia of ‘damaging the Ukrainian cultural heritage’ and, at the same time, does not adhere to the basic norms of international law in the field of protection of cultural monuments," the mission said, adding that in this case Ukraine "has no moral right to receive support from UNESCO."

In the early hours on Wednesday, Ukraine sent two drones to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, according to the presidential press service. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate how and when it sees fit.