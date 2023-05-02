Some 23,000 people missing due to hostilities in Ukraine — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. About 23,000 civilians are considered missing due to hostilities in Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced Tuesday.

"Tens of thousands of people were considered missed [since February 24, 2022 - TASS]. Most of them have been found. However, about 23,000 people have been officially confirmed to be missing amid special conditions - as a result of hostilities," the Ministry said on its website.

The Ministry added that Ukraine has already launched a single registry of missing people, adding that relatives can apply for information from this registry.

On April 17, Ukrainian Commissioner for people missing amid special circumstances Oleg Kotenko said that Kiev views over 7,000 Ukrainian servicemen as such.