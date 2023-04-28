Russian, Chinese defense chiefs hold unplanned talks on sidelines of SCO meeting

NEW DELHI, April 28. /TASS/. The defense ministers of Russia and China, Sergey Shoigu and Li Shangfu, discussed issues of mutual interest on the sidelines of a meeting of defense chiefs from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The SCO meeting, which is taking place in the Indian capital of New Delhi, did not initially include bilateral talks between the defense ministers of Russia and China.

In addition, Shoigu and Li Shangfu also exchanged views on the issues that concern both counties before the meeting and in between sessions.