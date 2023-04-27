Russian forces wipe out four Ukrainian S-300 missile launchers in Kherson area

GENICHESK, April 27. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed four Ukrainian S-300 missile launchers and a Gepard motorized surface-to-air system in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the strikes by Lancet loitering munitions destroyed four S-300 launchers and a Gepard motorized surface-to-air gun, killing 14 Ukrainian soldiers and wounding another ten," the spokesman said.

At night, Russian artillery fire near the settlement of Olgovka destroyed a 120mm mortar with ammunition, killing five and wounding another two Ukrainian personnel, he said.