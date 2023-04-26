Russia hands over four more wounded Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev — commissioner

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has returned four severely wounded servicemen from the Ukrainian armed forces in addition to the "40 for 40" prisoner swap that took place, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday.

"Today, 40 more of our guys have returned home from captivity," Moskalkova wrote on her Telegram channel. "And the Russian Defense Ministry, being guided by the principle of humanity, returned four more seriously wounded servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces beyond the ‘40 for 40’ exchange."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 40 Russian servicemen had been returned from captivity as a result of talks. It is reported that they will be taken to Moscow for medical treatment and rehabilitation at the Defense Ministry’s medical facilities.

On April 3, Moskalkova told TASS that Russia had handed five wounded Ukrainian servicemen over to Ukraine.