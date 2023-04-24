Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian mortar team, supply depot in Kherson area

GENICHESK, April 24. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian supply depot and a mortar team on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Monday.

"At night, artillery fire in the area of the settlement of Solonchaki destroyed a supply depot of the Ukrainian army, eliminating two motor vehicles and three boats," the spokesman said.

The artillery strike killed 17 Ukrainian personnel while another 10 received heavy wounds, he added.

On April 23, artillery fire near the settlement of Olgovka destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition, killing four and wounding another three Ukrainian soldiers, the spokesman said.

Overnight to April 24, the Ukrainian military fired 39 shells against three communities on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, he said.