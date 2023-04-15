Russia expects conflicting sides in Sudan to start negotiations soon – ambassador

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Clashes are ongoing between Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Army in the capital Khartoum, but Moscow expects that the conflicting sides will launch negotiations soon, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told TASS on Saturday.

"Clashes are ongoing between the Rapid Support Forces and the Army<...>. We hope that the conflicting sides will move from conflict to negotiations in the next few hours," he said.

The embassy in Sudan has advised Russian nationals to stay at home and keep away from the windows amid the clashes, the envoy added. No injuries among Russians have been reported.

The RSF command said on Saturday that army units had attacked its headquarters in Khartoum, using all types of heavy and light weapons, Al-Hadath television reported earlier.