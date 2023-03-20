Russia-China friendship to gain strength — Putin

MOSCOW/BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. The relations between Russia and China will continue gaining strength, President Vladimir Putin said in an article for People’s Daily newspaper.

"I am convinced that our friendship and partnership based on the strategic choice of the peoples of the two countries will further grow and gain strength for the well-being and prosperity of Russia and China. This visit of the President of the PRC to Russia will undoubtedly contribute to that," Putin said in the article published ahead of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.