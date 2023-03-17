Restoration of Crimean Bridge after terror attack to be complete on time — Putin

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his certainty that the restoration of the Crimean Bridge after the terror attack will be complete on time.

"Its restoration after the terror attack continues, and, I am certain, this process, this work will be complete on time," he said during a meeting on development of Crimea and Sevastopol Friday.

Putin noted that car traffic has already been restored and repairs of the railway are underway.

"I would like to ask you to provide a separate report on this today," Putin underscored.