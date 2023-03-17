'Russia is doing the right thing': Chinese expert on 60-day extension of grain deal

SHANGHAI, March 17. /TASS/. The 60-day extension of the Black Sea grain deal is sufficient to ease the situation, Professor Wang Ning from the Shanghai International Studies University’s School of International Relations and Public Affairs told TASS on Friday.

"Russia is ready to extend the grain deal, which was previously prolonged for 120 days twice, for another 60 days. I believe this is enough to ease the situation. It is also important from a humanistic point of view as it will positively impact global politics and the economy. Russia is doing the right thing," the expert pointed out.

He also noted that the move would benefit Ukraine the most. The expert added that the extension of the agreements would also be to Turkey’s advantage as it sought to play a more active role in global affairs as a mediator country.

The agreements on Ukrainian food exports were made for a term of 120 days in Istanbul on July 22, 2022. One of the deals regulates grain exports from the Ukraine-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomosk and Yuzhny. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations should engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets. However, Russia keeps pointing out that the second part of the deal has not been implemented yet. On Monday, consultations took place in Geneva, which involved Secretary General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, UN Under Secretary General Martin Griffiths and a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. The Russian diplomat said after the meeting that Moscow did not oppose the grain deal being extended beyond March 18, but only for 60 days and not for 120 days like in November 2022. According to him, this is enough time to objectively assess the implementation of the United Nations’ promises to ensure the unhindered access of Russian agricultural goods and fertilizers to the global market.