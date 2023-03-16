Russia highlights importance of keeping open lines of communication after drone incident

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Moscow believes it’s important to keep the lines of communication open with Washington in light of the incident with the US drone over the Black Sea, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference on Thursday.

"We believe it’s important to leave the communication lines open, and that’s what we are doing," she said.

The diplomat said Russia isn’t seeking a confrontation and stands for pragmatic cooperation in the interests of the people of the two countries.

"That said, we are capable of protecting these interests," Zakharova said.

The US Air Force unmanned aerial vehicle MQ-9 Reaper crashed into international waters of the Black Sea on March 14. The Russian Defense Ministry said the drone was flying toward the Russian border and its transponders were turned off. The aircraft entered "the area where temporary airspace rules were established for the purpose of conducting a special military operation," according to the ministry. The ministry said the drone went out of control due to quick maneuvering and subsequently crashed, while Russian fighter jets that escorted the drone didn’t engage their weapons and didn’t come in any contact with the UAV.

According to the US version of events, a pair of Russian Su-27 aircraft intercepted the MQ-9 while it was on a recon mission and dumped their fuel several times toward the drone. Ultimately one of the jets hit the propeller of the drone, prompting its crashing.