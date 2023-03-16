Russian forces wipe out US-made counter-battery radar in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian forces struck a Ukrainian command post, destroyed two anti-aircraft missile systems and a US-made counter-battery radar in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the area of the settlement of Kamyshevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command post of the Ukrainian army’s 59th motorized infantry brigade was struck. Near the community of Yasenovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile system was destroyed," the spokesman said.

"Also, in the area of the settlement of Konstantinovka, a Ukrainian Osa-AKM surface-to-air missile system was obliterated. In the area of the community of Minkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station was eliminated," the general added.

In the past 24 hours, Russian operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 186 areas, the spokesman said.

Battles in Kupyansk direction

Russian forces struck Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kupyansk area, eliminating about 50 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the enemy’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Gryanikovka, Kotlyarovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Rozovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated the enemy manpower and military hardware, the general said.

"As many as 50 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles, and also a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed," Konashenkov reported.

Battles in Krasny Liman direction

Russian forces eliminated over 100 Ukrainian troops and six pieces of equipment in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, he said.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units," the spokesman said.

The strikes "eliminated over 100 Ukrainian personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun and a D-30 howitzer," the general specified.

Battles in Donetsk direction

Russian forces eliminated roughly 275 Ukrainian troops in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, as many as 275 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, an Uragan multiple rocket launcher, a D-20 howitzer, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and also a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of active operations by units of the southern battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire," the spokesman said.

Battles in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye directions

Russian forces destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops, four tanks and a US-made M777 artillery system in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, operational/tactical aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East employed combined firepower to inflict damage on the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Ugledar and Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novodanilovka and Shcherbakov in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman said.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours totaled 60 Ukrainian personnel, four tanks, an armored vehicle, a D-20 howitzer and a US-made M777 artillery system," the general specified.

Battles in Kherson direction

Russian forces destroyed over 35 Ukrainian troops, two Grad multiple rocket launchers and a D-30 howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 35 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, two Grad multiple rocket launchers and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian MiG-29 warplane

Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces downed a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 plane near the community of Novovodyanoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept eight HIMARS, Uragan rockets

Russian air defense forces intercepted eight HIMARS and Uragan rockets, a HARM anti-radiation missile and destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted eight rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, and also a HARM anti-radiation missile. In addition, they destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the communities of Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region, Zelyony Gai, Verkhnetoretskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Malaya Kardashinka and Alyoshki in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 402 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 221 helicopters, 3,434 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,316 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,062 multiple launch rocket systems, 4,372 field artillery guns and mortars and 8,959 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.