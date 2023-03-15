Assad says his visit heralds new stage of Syria-Russia relations

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Syria’s President Bashar Assad said at negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that his visit to Moscow heralded a new stage in relations between the two countries.

"We are satisfied with the performance of the Russian-Syrian [intergovernmental] commission. My visit today will open up a new stage in relations between our countries in all areas," he said.

Assad arrived in Moscow on Tuesday evening. At Vnukovo airport, he was met by Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Syrian ambassador to Moscow Bashar Jaafari and Russian ambassador to Syria Alexander Yefimov. Last time Putin and Assad saw each other in September 2021, when the Syrian president was in Moscow on a visit.