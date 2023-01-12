Diplomat finds allegations that Russia may be posing threats to Armenian security absurd

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized as absurd on Thursday allegations that Russia may be posing threats to Armenia’s security.

"There are strong ties of friendship with roots going back to the depths of history between the peoples of Russia and Armenia. We are keen to strengthen both bilateral relations and interaction at common integration associations - the CSTO, the EAEU and the CIS - in the future. Against this backdrop, statements from Yerevan alleging that Russia’s presence is posing some threats to Armenian security are absurd," Zakharova emphasized.

According to Zakharova, Russian border guards have been making a major contribution to Armenia’s security and have protected its borders for decades. "These are objective realities that cannot be denied. And the current Armenian government said earlier that Russian military presence met the republic’s national interests, while opportunists demanding that our servicemen should leave clearly fail to see what such a step could lead to," she warned.