LPR Head comments on torture of militias in Ukrainian captivity

LUGANSK, January 9. /TASS/. Torture of militias of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Ukraine’s captivity has taken a toll on their health, LPR’s acting head Leonid Pasechnik said on Monday.

"Over the New Year holidays, 65 LPR servicemen were released as a result of prisoner exchanges on December 31 and January 8. The Nazis’ atrocities and constant psychological pressure have negatively impacted their health. The servicemen have been taken to Moscow, where they are receiving necessary medical and psychological treatment," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pasechnik, the servicemen will soon return home to continue treatment in the LPR.