LUGANSK, January 8. /TASS/. Ukraine is paying with blood under contract with NATO, former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik said on Saturday, commenting on remarks by Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov that Ukrainians are shedding their blood on a "mission for NATO."

"Are there any Ukrainians who have not yet realized that they are the resources for a contract between the Ukrainian puppet regime and NATO - they supply weapons and Ukraine is paying for it with your blood," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, in an interview with the 1+1 TV channel, the Ukrainian defense minister said that Ukraine was shedding its blood while fulfilling "a NATO's mission" and the alliance had to supply it with arms. Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky commenting on Reznikov’s remarks in a conversation with TASS said that Ukrainian officials admitted that they place NATO’s interests above those of their own people.