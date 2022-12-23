Acting Zaporozhye governor thinks Kiev will eventually get long-range US missiles

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will get long-range US missiles "sooner or later," acting Zaporozhye Region governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday.

"He will get them, of course. He will get them sooner or later as the Americans continue raising the stakes," the official said.

Balitsky said that during his recent visit to the United States, Zelensky "looked unimpressive, as usual."

"As pertains to what he brought home with him: <…> as a military pilot, I can say that the [Patriot] system is good. It is slightly obsolete, but remains a serious force. However, one system is nothing, as it was designed to operate in battalions - just like [Russia’s] Buk system does. One system will not be enough even to cover [the capital] Kiev," he added.

On December 21, Zelensky spent several hours in Washington at Biden’s invitation. He met with the US president and the leadership of the US Congress and delivered a speech there. Speaking at a press conference, Biden said that in his opinion the Ukrainian president was "open to pursuing a just peace" in Ukraine, and argued that the Russian authorities, in his opinion, had "no intention of stopping" hostilities. When asked what his idea of a "just peace" was, Zelensky explained that this meant no compromises regarding the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Biden said that he saw eye to eye with Zelensky and speculated there would be peace if Russia withdrew its troops, but "that’s not going to happen now." Zelensky also added that at the moment he was unable to send any messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ahead of Zelensky's visit the US announced a new military aid package totaling $1.85 billion. For the first time, it included a battery of the Patriot air defense system (the truck-mounted launcher, radar and control station).