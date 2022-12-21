UAE continues expanding strategic partnership with Russia, says envoy

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The bilateral relationship between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has significantly improved in recent decades, and it keeps developing on the basis of strategic partnership, Ambassador to the Russian Federation Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber said in an interview with TASS.

"Bilateral ties have been substantially strengthened over the past 50 years, and they keep expanding on the basis of strategic partnership, which covers various areas of cooperation, especially in the economy," he noted.

That said, the relationship between the two countries has huge potential for further growth and development as it is historically based on mutual respect and common interests, the diplomat added.

Moreover, the ambassador noted the visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Abu Dhabi this November where he was accepted by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing that the talks focused on strengthening the strategic partnership, and that the sides expressed the intention to expand the prospects for cooperation in all areas.