Moscow welcomes Erdogan’s proposal for Russia-Turkey-Syria summit — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes the proposal put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a Russia-Syria-Turkey summit, a senior Russian diplomat said on Friday.

Asked about how Russia viewed the Turkish leader’s initiative, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also special representative of the Russian president for the Middle East and Africa, said, "Positively."

Russia has been in talks with Damascus to arrange such a meeting, the diplomat added. "We always welcome bringing relations between sovereign neighbors back to normal and this has been repeatedly mentioned at all levels," he emphasized.

Erdogan said earlier that he had proposed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to hold a trilateral meeting with Syrian leader Bashar Assad.