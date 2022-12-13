Lavrov and his Tajik counterpart discuss interaction within CIS and CSTO — statement

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed over telephone on Tuesday with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin the cooperation of the two countries within the framework of international organizations, including the CIS and the CSTO, according to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The foreign ministers discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, paying special attention to cooperation in the economy and education. They also touched upon aspects of cooperation between the two countries in international organizations, including the CIS, CSTO, SCO and OSCE," the Foreign Ministry said.