Canada slaps sanctions on Russia, Iran, Myanmar for ‘human rights violations’ — Reuters

OTTAWA, December 9. /TASS/. Canada’s authorities on Friday imposed additional sanctions against individuals or organizations from Russia, Iran and Myanmar for alleged ‘systematic human rights violations’, Reuters reported, citing a Canadian Foreign Ministry statement.

According to the agency, 33 current or former senior Russian officials and six entities involved in allegedly "systematic human rights violations" against Russians who opposed the special military operation in Ukraine were put under sanctions.

Canada also imposed sanctions against 22 Iranians, including high-ranking representatives of the judiciary and penitentiary system, law enforcement agencies and some Iranian state media figures, as well as members of political circles, including advisors to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In addition to Iran and Russia, Canada has also imposed sanctions on 12 individuals and three entities in Myanmar that are linked to the military authorities and contribute to military violence. "There is more work to be done, but Canada will never stop standing up for human rights," Reuters quoted Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly as saying in connection with the sanctions announcement.

On Friday, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Russia over alleged human rights abuses. These measures were applied to members of the Russian Federal Security Service and the Russian armed forces, as well as to Moldovan politicians Ilan Shor and Vladimir Plahotniuc.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that Washington intended to announce new sanctions on Friday against Russia for human rights abuses and against China for Beijing's support of alleged illegal fishing in the Pacific Ocean.