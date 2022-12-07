Russian-Belarusian relations pass friend test in 2022 — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. In 2022, relations between Russia and Belarus have been successfully tested and confirmed the high level of strategic partnership that exists, Belarusian Ambassador to Moscow Dmitry Krutoy said on Wednesday.

"This year, Russian-Belarusian relations have indeed been tested and truly confirmed the high level of strategic partnership. <...> We have a lot of work ahead. On the assignment of our governments, we should already see the contours of integration for the next three-year period of 2024-2026, this task has already been assigned. I have no doubt that we will achieve all the set goals, as we have everything necessary for this," the envoy said at a media forum in TASS, dedicated to the 23rd anniversary of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

On December 8, 1999, the leaders of Russia and Belarus Boris Yeltsin and Alexander Lukashenko signed the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus (the termless document came into effect on January 26, 2000 after being ratified by the parliaments of both countries). That said, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus preserve their sovereignty, territorial integrity, state structure, constitution and national symbols as well as their membership in international organizations.