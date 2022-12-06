Senior diplomat reports positive dynamic in discussions of Zaporozhye nuke plant’s safety

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. There is a positive dynamic in the issue of ensuring the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russia remains in contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Secretariat, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday during a media scrum at the State Duma.

"We continue to remain in contact with the IAEA Secretariat and cooperate with Rosatom and other relevant agencies. I think that there is a positive dynamic in this issue. We are working with a certain perspective," he said.

Ryabkov noted that several rounds of contacts with Rafael Grossi, the IAEA Director General, and the organization's Secretariat "advanced the matter of forming a kind of regime that would strengthen the security of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and would exclude what has been happening for several months when the Ukrainian armed forces have been conducting shelling that endangers not only the life and security of the personnel and residents of the nearby town of Energodar, but also the nuclear safety of this facility as the largest nuclear power plant in Europe."