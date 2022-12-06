Putin discusses provision of national security with Security Council

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed with the permanent members of the Security Council ensuring the country's internal security.

"Today we have on the agenda a discussion on provision of the internal security of the state," Putin said.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors in a videoconference format.

The Russian Security Council meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Speakers of both houses of parliament Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin and Special Russian Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.