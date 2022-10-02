Russia accepts new regions within borders at day of creation and accession — treaty

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Territory of the four new Russian regions are being defined by their territories at the day of their creation and their accession to Russia, according to the accession treaties, introduced to the State Duma for ratification by President Vladimir Putin.

"Boundaries of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territory are being defined by DPR’s borders that existed at the day of its establishment under its constitution and the day of its accession to the Russian Federation as its new region," reads one of four similar documents published in the Duma online database Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Constitutional Court approved a package of documents on accession of DPR, LPR, as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russia, introduced President Putin.