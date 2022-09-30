Lavrov excoriates West for pursuing its agendas at others’ expense

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The West has refused to abandon its course towards pursuing its own agendas at the expense of others, Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, said on Friday.

Addressing a meeting of CIS security and intelligence chiefs in Moscow, he said: "The US-led collective West is not planning to abandon its course towards ensuring global dominance and working towards its own objectives at the expense of the interests of the other members of international community."

The Russian foreign minister described the recent Western policy as neo-colonial. "Washington has been resorting to a rule-based concept of the world order that has been overtly neo-colonial and one that envisages the division of the world into the so-called golden billion and the rest who should follow the West’s policy to the detriment of basic national interests," he concluded.