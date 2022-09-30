Kherson Region official slain in HIMARS strike

KHERSON, September 30. /TASS/. First Deputy Head of the Kherson Region’s Military-Civilian Administration (MCA) Alexey Katerinichev was assassinated as a result of a surgical strike from a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, the administration’s Deputy Head Kirill Stremousov said on Friday.

"Katerinichev was killed as a result of a surgical strike delivered by a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher. Two rockets hit the house where he lived," Stremousov said.

Alexander Malkevich, a member of the Russian Public Chamber, announced earlier on Friday that First Deputy Head of the Kherson Region’s Military-Civilian Administration (MCA) Alexey Katerinichev was killed following an attack by the Ukrainian military on downtown Kherson.

According to Malkevich, the slain official worked in his current position for a month and a half. He previously had served for 25 years in the Russian border guard forces and in various divisions of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Since 2021, Katerinichev had worked as a deputy head of the Leader Center for High Risk Rescue Operations.