Putin reiterates importance of stability and external security for CIS countries

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. External security and internal stability are the most important conditions for the development of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in the current conditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with the heads of intelligence services of the CIS countries.

"In the current complex and tense international situation, external security and internal stability are the most important conditions for the progressive economic and social development of our states," he stressed.

Putin pointed out that in order to create a really strong barrier to existing and potential challenges, the CIS countries should act clearly and smoothly and increase mutual support. "This is the only way to defend our interests on the global stage and fight back against ill-wishers," he said.

When opening the meeting via video link, Putin said that he had hoped to see representatives of the CIS countries in person, and "have a closer conversation". "However, unfortunately, sanitary restrictions still remain," he lamented. "But in any case, I welcome all the heads of security and intelligence services of the CIS countries who gathered in Moscow for their next meeting. Your meeting is another important evidence of the CIS leadership's constant attention to strengthening collective security and strategic partnership," the Russian president added.

The conversation took place on the eve of the 18th meeting, which the heads of CIS security and intelligence agencies will hold on Friday in Moscow.