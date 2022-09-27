Kremlin has no reaction to Finland's intention to build wall on border with Russia

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not reacted in any way to information about the Finnish authorities' intention to build a wall along the Russian-Finnish border, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"So far, nothing. We do not know the details of this decision," Peskov said on Tuesday when asked how the Kremlin reacted to the initiative.

Earlier, the Uutissuomalaisen newspaper reported, citing data from Finland's border service, that the republic could build a fence in the southeastern part of its border with Russia within two to three years. According to the newspaper, it is planned to fence only 10-20% of the 1,300-kilometer border.