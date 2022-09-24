Lavrov points to West’s hysterical reaction to referendums in Donbass

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described as hysterical the West’s reaction to the referendums in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions.

"The West has been hysterical about the referendums in the LPR, the DPR and in Ukraine’s Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions. But the people there have in fact been reacting to what [Vladimir] Zelensky, who heads the Kiev regime, advised them in one of his interviews in August 2021, when he recommended all those who consider themselves Russian to `leave for Russia’ for the sake of their children and grandchildren," the Russian minister told the General Debate of the ongoing 77th United Nations General Assembly.

"This is exactly what residents of the above mentioned regions have been doing, taking their territories where their ancestors lived for ages with them," Lavrov emphasized

The DPR and the LPR as well as the Kherson Region and the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region began on Friday their vote on accession to Russia as separate constituent members. Voting will last until Tuesday.