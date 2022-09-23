DPR, LPR, liberated zone of Zaporozhye, Kherson Regions embark on referendum vote

TASS-DOSSIER. On September 23-27, 2022, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions will hold referendums on uniting with Russia.

Background

On February 21, 2022, Russia recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR). A few days later, on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine. The decision was made in response to an appeal for aid by the Donbass republics where about 14,000 people have been killed during the eight years of an armed standoff with Kiev. The Russian leader stressed that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and LPR repeatedly declared their readiness to join Russia. In 2022, similar statements were made by the authorities of the liberated parts of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions.

Referendums

On September 20, 2022, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions announced their decision to hold referendums on uniting with Russia.

The referendums will take place on September 23-27.

The Donetsk People’s Republic

The DPR will open 450 polling stations and more than 200 voting locations for those evacuated to Russia. More than 1.5 mln ballots have been printed corresponding to the number of eligible voters. The ballots are in Russian only since it is the official language of the DPR.

Voters will answer the following question: "Are you in favor of the Donetsk People’s Republic joining Russia as the entity of the Russian Federation?"

The Lugansk People’s Republic

The republic’s residents will be able to vote at 461 polling stations as well as practically in all Russian regions where 201 voting locations have been set up. The ballots have been printed in Russian only, because just like in the DPR, it is the official language of the republic.

Voters will answer the following question: "Are you in favor of the Lugansk People’s Republic joining Russia as the entity of the Russian Federation?"

The Zaporozhye Region

According to Vladimir Rogov, chair of the We Are Together with Russia movement, the referendum will be conducted on 73% of the Zaporozhye Region’s liberated territory. According to the election committee, 394 polling stations have been formed in the region with the voting locations beyond the region’s borders in Russia, the DPR and LPR and the Kherson Region. Over 500,000 people are eligible to vote. The ballots have been printed in two languages, Russian and Ukrainian.

Voters will answer the following question: "Are you in favor of the Zaporozhye Region leaving Ukraine, forming an independent state and joining the Russian Federation as its entity?"

The Kherson Region

According to the Kherson Region’s election committee, about 750,000 voters will be able to participate in the referendum in the region, where 198 polling stations have opened. The region’s residents may also vote in Crimea, Moscow and a number of other Russian cities. On September 21, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration Kirill Stremousov said that the residents of the Snegirevka and Aleksandrovka communities in the Nikolayev Region which had been included in the Kherson Region can also participate in the vote. The ballots have been printed in two languages, Russian and Ukrainian.

Voters will answer the following question: "Are you in favor of the Kherson Region leaving Ukraine, forming an independent state and joining the Russian Federation as its entity?"

Reaction to referendums

On September 21, 2022, in a televised address to the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would support the decisions made at the referendums by the residents of Donbass and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Newsweek that the four regions were entitled to exercise their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Charter and Moscow would respect their choice.

Kiev and Western states asserted that they wouldn’t recognize the results of the referendums.