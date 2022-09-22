Russia says its forces wiped out three M777 platoons, one HIMARS platoon in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Thursday said the Russian forces conducting a special military operation in Ukraine had wiped out three platoons of US-made M777 howitzers and one platoon of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

"Strikes by operational-tactical and army aviation, rocket forces and artillery hit a battalion command post of Ukraine’s 1st tank brigade near the village of Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, three artillery platoons of US-made howitzers M777 in the areas of Velykaya Kostromka in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Dneprovskoye and Yavkino in the Nikolayev Region; and a platoon of HIMARS multiple rocket launch systems near the settlement of Bereznegovatoye in the Nikolayev Region," he said.

According to the spokesman, the manpower and military equipment of the units of the 14th mechanized brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of the Gusinka settlement of the Kharkov region, the 46th airmobile brigade of the armed Rorces of Ukraine in Belogorka of the Kherson region, as well as 72 artillery units, manpower and military equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine in 138 areas have also been struck. Four depots of ammunition and weapons of the armed forces of Ukraine have been destroyed in the area of the settlements of Monachinovka of the Kharkov Region and Poltavka and Olgovskoye of the Zaporozhye Region.