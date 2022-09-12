Cyberattacks rebuffed by domestic cyber security system during elections — security chief

KEMEROVO, September 12. /TASS/. This year’s election campaign in Russia was quite calm, despite numerous attempts at interfering staged by unfriendly countries, with all cyberattack being repelled by the new cyber security system of the Russian Central Election Commission, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev said on Monday.

He recalled that the single voting day ended in Russia on Sunday.

"The elections were held at a proper level, with law and order and all security precautions being observed," he said. "The election campaign in general was held in a calm atmosphere, despite numerous unfriendly countries’ attempts at interfering into the campaign, such as hacker attacks on the internet resources of the Central Election Commission and regional election commissions, hoax bomb threats at poling stations. Thus, more than 30,000 such attacks have been rebuffed since early June."

He also said that there were many attempted attacks on the system of remote voting from abroad, including 15 potentially dangerous high-criticality attacks.

"The new security system on the basis of domestic network equipment was operating routinely, with all attacks being repelled," Patrushev stressed.