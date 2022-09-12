Relaunching Zaporozhye NPP may take several hours or days

MELITOPOL, September 12. /TASS/. A couple of hours may be needed to relaunch the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant whose operations have been suspended for safety reasons but a more sparing launch may take several days, Vladimir Rogov, head of the "We are Together with Russia" civil society group told TASS.

"In order to launch the NPP, a large amount of energy and not much time are needed. The most important thing is to have intact electric transmission lines. For everything to start working mere hours are needed or mere days in order for a launch mode to be milder," he said.