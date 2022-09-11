Russian Armed Forces hit 43 Ukrainian artillery units and military equipment

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces hit 43 artillery units, forces and military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 103 districts, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov announced on Sunday.

"[The Russian forces hit] 43 artillery enemy units, forces and military equipment in 103 districts," Konashenkov said.

At the same time, the Russian Aerospace Forces, missile forces and artillery strike the units and reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region, as a result, more than 450 enemies were destroyed, he added.

"Forces and military equipment of the units of the 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Staroverovka, Chuguev, and Volosskaya Balakleya were hit, as well as the 113th brigade of territorial defense in the village of Novaya Vodolaga, and the deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the area of the settlement of Klugino-Bashkirovka," Konashenkov said, adding that as a result, more than 200 military personnel and more than 20 pieces of equipment were lost.

Russian troops have also destroyed the Ukrainian radar station in the Nikolaev region, as well as the warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People's Republic and near Nikolaev. "A radar station for detecting and tracking air targets was destroyed in Staraya Bogdanovka, in the Nikolaev region," Konashenkov said.

In addition, according to Konashenkov, enemy ammunition depots were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Niolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Voznesensk in the Nikolaev region.

Russian troops attacked forces and equipment of the 28th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during unloading at the Krasnoarmeysk railway station in the Donetsk People's Republic. "High-precision ground-based Iskander missiles hit forces and military equipment of the 28th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during unloading at the Krasnoarmeysk railway station of the Donetsk People's Republic," Konashenkov added.